Families Spend Rainy Columbus Day Holiday at Local Farm, Discovery Center

Thousands of students in 20 districts in the Broome-Tioga region had the day off Monday for Columbus Day.

Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, parents spent the holiday inside and outside with their kids.

In Candor, the rain was no match for families intent on enjoying the fall.

“This is a family tradition we do every year. When we have days off, it’s fun to try to find something to do.” - Brian Stasierowski, Junior at Charles O. Dickerson High School

Outside or inside at Iron Kettle Farm, kids of all ages picked out pumpkins and waited for the rain to let up so that they could go on hayrides and walk through the corn field.

“We just came in to take in all the activities that are around here for something fun to do outside. Unfortunately it’s raining but hopefully it will hold off and we can enjoy some of the activities outside.” - Tania Sharpstein, Locke, N.Y.

At the Discovery Center in Binghamton, it was the activities inside that kept kids entertained.

The rainy day gave these Steuben County family a great excuse to visit the museum.

“We can play with a bunch of stuff so you can not ever get bored. All we have to do is just have some fun.” - Aviana, Elmira, N.Y.

“We’re just here because we want to take the day off to fun because we have the day off for Columbus Day. You get a break off from school and hard work.” - Archer, Horseheads, N.Y.