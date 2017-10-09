Italian Heritage Celebrated In Downtown Binghamton

The Italian Festival is a long standing tradition in downtown Binghamton. Accompanying the Columbus Day Parade, the festival has been going on for 58 years.

Saint Mary's and Son's of Italy served up traditional foods to umbrella carrying festival goers. Meatballs, spinach sandwiches, sausages, and canolis were all on the menu.

"A lot of people come down and enjoy the food and watch the parade and I enjoy it," says Renee Cramer from Saint Mary's.

The organizations say they've been cooking for several days and usually sell out of everything they bring.