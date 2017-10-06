Week Six: Friday Night Frenzy

Here are your Section IV High School Football scores from Friday night:

Vestal 24 - Union-Endicott 21

Newark Valley 28 - Oneonta 21

Chenango Forks 49 - Norwich 7

Unatego/Franklin 21 - Deposit/Hancock 12

Bainbridge-Guilford 34 - Walton 12

Delhi 40 - Unadilla Valley 8

Owego 34 - Waverly 13

Elmira 61 - Ithaca 6

Dryden 8 - Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 6

Binghamton 43 - Johnson City 12

Corning 37 - Horseheads 14

Harpursville/Afton 26 - Lansing 22

Tioga 36 - Notre Dame 6

Thomas A. Edison 28 - Groton 20

Whitney Point 68 - Watkins Glen Odessa Montour 56

Greene 43 - Oxford/GMU 0



