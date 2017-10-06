  • Home

Week Six: Friday Night Frenzy

Here are your Section IV High School Football scores from Friday night:

Vestal 24 - Union-Endicott 21
Newark Valley 28 - Oneonta 21
Chenango Forks 49 - Norwich 7
Unatego/Franklin 21 - Deposit/Hancock 12
Bainbridge-Guilford 34 - Walton 12
Delhi 40 - Unadilla Valley 8
Owego 34 - Waverly 13
Elmira 61 - Ithaca 6
Dryden 8 - Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 6
Binghamton 43 - Johnson City 12
Corning 37 - Horseheads 14
Harpursville/Afton 26 - Lansing 22
Tioga 36 - Notre Dame 6
Thomas A. Edison 28 - Groton 20
Whitney Point 68 - Watkins Glen Odessa Montour 56
Greene 43 - Oxford/GMU 0

 