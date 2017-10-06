WWII Memorial In Johnson City Moves To New Home At Veterans Park

The World War II memorial in Johnson City has a new home at Veterans Memorial Park after spending 47 years at the American Legion.

The monument that dates back to 1949 honors the Johnson City Veterans whose lives were lost in WWII.

This is the second move for the monument that last resided in Crocker Park.

The American Legion Post 758 building was sold 4 years ago and the Legion is happy the monument has moved to where it belongs.

“We’re moving it down to the Veterans Park in Johnson City so that we can pay respects to it better than here at the old building.” - Thomas Nedlik, Commander of Post 758

The monuments re-dedication ceremony will take place on Veterans Day.

Johnson City WWII monument is being moved this morning from American Legion Post 758 to new home at Veterans Park. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/knDmUzHn2q — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 6, 2017