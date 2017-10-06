Moore, Waldron honored on campus as All-Americans

Binghamton University alumni Tom Moore and Garrett Waldron returned to campus for homecoming weekend. But their homecoming was more special than everyone else's. The now graduated lacrosse starts were recognized on campus as the school's latest All-Americans.

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association selected Moore and Waldron as All-American Honorable Mentions. The star duo led the Bearcats to the highest win total in program history and a berth in the America East Finals. They are the 12th and 13th All-Americans in school history, the 3rd and 4th from a team sport, and the 2nd and 3rd from lacrosse, joining current Head Coach Kevin McKeown who earned All-American honors in 2004.

"It's awesome. It's a really great experience, getting to come back up here to Binghamton," Moore said. "I've missed this place and it was awesome to be here, a great ceremony, I'm just happy to be a part of it. It's really just a humbling thing for me."

"I didn't know it was going to be this big of a thing. It's really cool to see everyone," Waldron said. "But, it's just really cool to receive this and all the hard work from other people that they put into this whole event. I can't thank everyone else enough. This isn't just for me, this is for everyone. So it's cool."

"It's often said 'to the victor go the spoils' and that's a lot of time what happens when you have a lot of success as a team and you do well," McKeown said. "It was great to see those guys honored in the way they were."

Moore's lacrosse career has continued past college, playing for the Atlanta Blaze of Major League Lacrosse. He is also working as a paralegal.

Waldron begins his new job for National Income Life Insurance Company on Monday.