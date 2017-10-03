Old Union Hotel Honors Tom Petty with Tribute Party

Tuesday, one day after the tragic death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, the Old Union Hotel held a Tom Petty Tribute Party to honor the legend's career.

Inviting patrons to sit down and enjoy Petty's music, performed by the Tuesday Night Music Club, Union Hotel owner Adam Kipp said tonight's tribute offers a brief moment to reflect on the music that touched his life.

"He was a great musician, I listened to his music when I was a kid. [He's] definitely one of the top hits on our jukebox," said Adam Kipp.

Kipp said the Tuesday Night Music Club (TNMC) has been playing every Tuesday, at his establishment, over the past six months, offering a variety of music selections. Bassist for the TNMC, John Stark, has been playing music for over 50 years, but yesterday's loss of Tom Petty he said gives him a chance to remember one fateful encounter.

"I've met a lot of famous musicians, I'll never forget I was in the Atlanta Airport waiting for the flight," said John Stark. "These three guys came over and said, 'Do you mind if we sit here?' I looked down at their luggage and it said 'Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.'"

Stark said although the world has lost a legendary musician, at least now Tom Petty truly is...."Learning to Fly."