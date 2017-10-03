Making the Switch: Expo Helps Public 'Go Solar'

Solar energy advocates kicked off a campaign in the Southern Tier to make bring solar energy to everyone: homeowners, property owners, tenants, big and small businesses alike.

"One of the benefits of solar is once you have it, you know what your energy rates are going to be for the next quarter century. And in these unpredictable times that is a good thing to know," said Adam Flint of Southern Tier Solar Works and the Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition.

Broome is one of 15 New York counties taking part in Solarize, a community solar initiative through NYSERDA.

At the State Office Building in downtown Binghamton Tuesday, energy experts, providers and installers held a 'mini-expo' for state workers and members of the public to help them connect with area solar farms, work with their utility provider, or schedule a free solar audit for their home.

To contact someone or learn more about the going solar, you can visit SouthernTierSolarWorks.org, email stswinfo@southerntiersolarworks.org or call 607-873-9220.