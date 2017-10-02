  • Home

Alaska Market on Chenango Street Robbed at Knifepoint

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Alaska Market on Chenango Street in Binghamton was robbed at knifepoint on Monday afternoon, according to the Binghamton Police.

Officials on scene say the suspect took cash and cigarettes around 2:00 pm. and fled on foot in an unknown direction. They add that the suspect was wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie, which he took off and may be carrying. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

