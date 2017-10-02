Alaska Market on Chenango Street Robbed at Knifepoint

The Alaska Market on Chenango Street in Binghamton was robbed at knifepoint on Monday afternoon, according to the Binghamton Police.

Binghamton police and @BroomeSheriff on scene. K-9 units are searching the area. Suspect was wearing a white mask and carrying a blue hoodie pic.twitter.com/KYWmi4VhrI — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 2, 2017

Officials on scene say the suspect took cash and cigarettes around 2:00 pm. and fled on foot in an unknown direction. They add that the suspect was wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie, which he took off and may be carrying.

Police investigating a robbery at Alaska Market on Chenango Street. Suspect got away with cash and cigarettes. Fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/89mOszTWg4 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 2, 2017

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

