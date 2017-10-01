PA Police Identify Man During Suspicious Death Investigation

The Pennsylvania State Police at Gibson is investigating a Suspicious Death in Thompson Township. 49-year-old Robert Hubal was found dead at his home on Potter Hill Road at around 11:16 a.m. this morning.

The victim's vehicle, a charcoal grey, 2003 Dodge 2500 diesel pickup truck with a Pennsylvania registration (FM4109A) is missing from the residence. Police say the truck was possibly seen earlier on Sunday near Scranton with a male and female inside.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to confirm the cause and manner of death, but the name of the victim will not be released until family members are notified.

If anyone comes in contact with the victim's car or has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to call 911 immediately or the PASP at Gibson at (570) 465-3154.