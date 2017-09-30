Witnesses Claim "Explosion" Heard at Endwell House Fire

Endwell Fire Department and Broome County Sheriffs responded to a house fire call on 411 Corey Avenue, Endwell, at roughly 8:45 p.m., Saturday.

Neighbors of the home stated they saw what appeared to be flames coming from the back of the Corey Ave house. Moments later, one witness claimed she heard an explosion.

"I was sitting on the couch and I thought I saw a fire out back [of the house]. We called 911 and then we heard a 'boom'," said neighbor.

Witnesses believe the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but no official report has been released.

Endwell Fire was battling the blaze for nearly an hour, and appeared to have the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fox 40 will bring you updated information on the house fire when it becomes available.