New Outdoor Venue Opens in Apalachin

Cornerstone at W &W in Apalachin is now open for events. The venue located at 906 Marshland Road, opened up with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by tours, food and beverages, and live music. Owner, Ken Williams, says the construction of the venue was about 15 months in the making, and he's now very excited to share with with people in the Southern Tier.

"Folks in an urban settings don't have this type of to real estate work with, and a lot of people want to come to a country setting to experience their wedding or venue. We wanted to draw tourism here," said Williams.

Williams also added that there is a second project phase to the venue. No word yet on what is to be expected. The venue currently has waterfalls, garden art, fire pits, a pond, large patio, tent areas, a small gazebo, and much more.