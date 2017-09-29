  • Home

Week Five: Friday Night Frenzy

VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are the Section IV High School Football scores from Friday Night:

Corning 40 - Johnson City 21
Susquehanna Valley 29 - Owego 22
Seton Catholic Central 22 - Cooperstown 8
Salamanca 34 - Watkins Glenn Odessa Montour 28
Tioga 41 - Groton 6
Bainbridge-Guilford 42 - Unadilla Valley 22
Deposit Hancock 34 - Delhi 16
Sidney 44 - Oxford/GMU 8
Lansing 7 - Spencer Van-Etten Candor 6
Norwich 48 - Chenango Valley 13
Chenango Forks 48 - Waverly 6
 