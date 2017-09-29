Week Five: Friday Night Frenzy

Here are the Section IV High School Football scores from Friday Night:

Corning 40 - Johnson City 21

Susquehanna Valley 29 - Owego 22

Seton Catholic Central 22 - Cooperstown 8

Salamanca 34 - Watkins Glenn Odessa Montour 28

Tioga 41 - Groton 6

Bainbridge-Guilford 42 - Unadilla Valley 22

Deposit Hancock 34 - Delhi 16

Sidney 44 - Oxford/GMU 8

Lansing 7 - Spencer Van-Etten Candor 6

Norwich 48 - Chenango Valley 13

Chenango Forks 48 - Waverly 6

