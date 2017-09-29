Touch of Texas, ST Red Cross Hold Benefit Concert for Flood Victims

The Touch of Texas nightclub along with the Southern Tier Red Cross held a benefit concert tonight for flood victims.

The event originally planned for Hurricane Harvey victims, will now donate all money raised to victims of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria.

Seven bands played throughout the night, and Terry Drake, owner of Touch of Texas, says the club is happy to use their venue to help those in need.

It shows what the community, once they get behind something, can do. We were hoping that maybe we would make a difference and send several thousand dollars to them tonight off of this event.

Touch of Texas held a similar benefit concert back in 2001 and raised thousands of dollars for 9/11 victims.