Police Chase Binghamton Man on Route 201 Bridge

The Vestal Police Department shut down Route 201 while trying to locate a man who they believed was in possession of a handgun.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, police stopped and asked to speak with an individual who gave the officers a false name. However when we was positively identified, he fled northbound from officers onto the Route 201 bridge over the Susquehanna River.

Officials said Michael LaMantia, 28, of Binghamton, crossed the northbound traffic, median and southbound traffic before stopping on the westbound ledge of the bridge. While running from police, officials said LaMantia threw items over the bridge wall, including a backpack.

Members of the Johnson City Fire Department helped retrieve the backpack from the river, and inside was a realistic looking silver BB gun revolver.

Police said LaMantia was charged with False Personation, Resisting Arrest, and Coercion.

Officials said no one was injured, and Route 201 was reopened shortly after the incident.

LaMantia, was arraigned in the Vestal Town Court and sent to the Broome County Jail while he waits for further court action.

This was in result of an ongoing investigation the officers had that, LaMantia may be in possession of a handgun. Members of the Johnson City Police, New York State Police, and Binghamton University Police, helped Vestal police during the incident.