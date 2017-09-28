Sabers, Indians ready for another big bash in Class B

Here we go again. Stop me if you've heard this before: "Class B is a dogfight every week in Section IV Football." You have heard it before? Sorry about that, but it doesn't make it any less true. All eight teams in Class B will make the playoffs this year and looking at the current standings, there's perfect symmetry in records from top to bottom through four weeks. The top seed is still up for the taking, although Chenango Forks is the favorite at 4-0.

Friday pits Susquehanna Valley and Owego against each other. The Sabers rising to 21 in the state rankings after an upset over Norwich in Week 4, and a win for the 2-2 Indians over SV this week could allow them to do the same. While SV and Owego both are coming off big, confidence boosting wins, both head coaches know that this week is going to be a tough one.

"Same as every other week. Class B is just fun right now. It's a brutal schedule and you just have to prepare every week," says Owego Head Coach Steve Virkler. "Sus. Valley is going to be ready to go, they just come off a big win over Norwich. There's going to be a lot riding on the line for us."

"It's nice to get a win [over Norwich] and move up in the standings a little bit, but Owego is going to be just as tough Friday, so we have to be ready to reset and there's no easy week the remainder of the season," says SV Head Coach Mike Ford. "They've got huge size, they're methodical in what they do. We're going to have to be very disciplined defensively and offensively we're going to work on a few things with them coming up."

Kick off Friday is set for 7:00 at Owego.