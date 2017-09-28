Senator Akshar Tours Local Businesses Ahead of Preparing Legislative Agenda

Senator Fred Akshar toured two local businesses Thursday ahead of preparing his legislative agenda for the 2018-2019 Legislative Session.

Akshar toured Three Arrows Corporation and FreshySites along with the National Federation of Independent Business Assistant Director, Erin DeSantis, and officials from the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

Akshar spoke to employees and business owners about their current hardships and what they need from the government.

“It’s incumbent upon us to listen to this issues they have and if there are recurring themes, we need to identify them and then address them.”

The 2018-2019 Legislative Session begins in January.