Antler Lodge Murder Trial Mid-Day Update: Jury Continues Deliberations In Taylor Trial

A jury continues to deliberate the fate of a man accused of murder outside the Antler Lodge in July 2015. Joshua Taylor is accused of shooting and killing James High in the early morning outside the club.

Thursday is the second day of deliberations. The jury asked the court to re-read previous testimony in the case including that from an eye witness and a DNA expert. Jurors also asked to examine the gun from the crime scene.

Martinez told the court that he heard two gunshots. There was some space between them. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 28, 2017

Pedro Martinez said he saw people fighting as they were coming out of the club, seeing someone wearing a hoodie extend their arm, as if he were pointing a gun. Shortly after, Martinez heard two gunshots and testified to seeing High drop to the ground.

