Broome Sheriff's Searching for Man Who Violated Burglary Parole

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Jason Diamond after he violated his probation for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

The charge means that Diamond knowingly entered a building unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime and is a class D Felony.

Officials say he's a white male, around 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Michael Clapp at 778-1189.