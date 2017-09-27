Boil Water Advisory Cancelled After Main Pipe Fixed in Endicott

Endicott Water Department Officials say they have fixed the water main break that caused a boil water advisory last weekend. Residents in Endicott, Endwell, and West Corners are no longer required to boil water before use.

The break took place on Sunday, September 24 near 600 South Street in Endicott around 12:30 a.m. As a result of the damage, the mains lost pressure which increased the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system.

On Sunday, Officials said, "it takes a few days to test the water across the District."

The pipeline was built in 1938 and is one of the main water supply pipes for the Endicott, West Corners, and Endwell area.