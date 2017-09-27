Monday Night on FOX 40!

Kick the week off with a night of fun on FOX Monday's starting with LUCIFER at 8 p.m. - This week, Lucifer enlists Chloe's help to determine why he woke up in the desert with his wings on his back again, which could be related to an active crime scene; a new lieutenant's stern demeanor makes for some uncomfortable introductions.

Then at 9 p.m. - Set in the “X-Men” universe, family adventure series THE GIFTED tells the emotional story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their teenage children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.