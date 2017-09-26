Vestal Teachers Picket Outside of District Office Ahead of School Board Meeting

Dozens of Vestal teachers picketed outside of the Vestal Central School District office Tuesday night before the school board meeting.

The teachers are asking school board officials for a fair contract.

Their last contract expired on June 30, 2017, and they say negotiations are moving slowly.

Local area teachers showed up to support the Vestal Teachers’ Association and to bring the issue to the public’s attention.

Sixth grade Social Studies teacher at Vestal Middle School and VTA President, Joseph Herringshaw, asked for the public’s help during the picket.

We’re hoping that we can raise awareness and that the community will reach out and support us, and contact the Board President and the Superintendent of Schools and ask them to settle the teachers’ contract.

Teachers say they haven’t had an on-time contract in over 20 years.