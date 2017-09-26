Prospect Mountain Work "On time and on budget"

Phase 2 of Prospect Mountain work is about %40 complete according to the NYSDOT. The project is expected to wrap up by December 2020.

Public Information Officer Dave Hamburg updated Fox 40 on the construction progress. He says crews are currently doing bridge work, hauling in steel pieces for the bridge over the railroad and Broad Ave. Drivers can expect the work to continue through the winter.

"As the weather allows, we'll be working through the winter," says Hamburg, "There are a lot of things that can be accomplished over the course of the winter."

There will be some lane closures during the winter months. Since it is still an active work zone, Hamburg says drivers should reduce speed and be mindful of crews working on the roadway.