Officials Investigate Fatal ATV Accident in Town of Stamford

Officials responded to a report of a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident on a riding trail, in the Town of Stamford at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies and members of the Stamford, Hobart, and Jefferson Fire Departments and Emergency Squads were on the scene of the ATV accident. Officials said the accident was discovers by other ATV riders along the trial.

Officers said Daniel P. Reed, 27, of Stamford, was riding a side-by-side utility vehicle when he lost control and overturned. Officials said Reed was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing however, Deputies said they believe excessive speed and failure to wear a seat belt were contributing factors.