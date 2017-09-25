Binghamton Man Sentenced to Prison in 2016 Death of Motorcyclist

A Binghamton man who pleaded guilty in July-- in the death of a motorcyclist in 2016, was sentenced on Monday.

Shaun L. Pauling-Payne, 38, will serve three to nine years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July 2017, to the the drunk driving crash that killed motorcyclist, William Nash Jr., in June 2016.

Police said that Pauling-Payne was traveling east bound on Susquehanna St. when he made a left hand turn turning into the path of Nash’s motorcycle. Nash was traveling west bound on Susquehanna St. when his motorcycle collided with Pauling-Payne’s car.