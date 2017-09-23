Four Vestal players out from Saturday's game

Vestal defeated Johnson City 28-6 Saturday night, even after losing four players due to the hate speech texts that the administration discovered Friday afternoon.

The Vestal School District is investigating the text messages that were sent what is suspected to be between members of the Vestal Golden Bears football team. Head Coach, Marty Fisher confirmed that four players did not play in the football game due to the investigation, but it's not specified who the individuals are.

Fisher also said that it was not his decision to bench the players in tonight's game but that he supports Vestal administration, saying "What they decide, I comply." When asked about whether or not he expects to have his players back in time for Thursday's game against Ithaca, Fisher said yes he expects the four players to be back in uniform for Thursday.

Fox 40 will continue to keep you updated on the latest details in the investigation.