Manley's "Breast Fest" Raises Thousands to Fight Breast Cancer

Hot food, cold beer, groovy tunes and a great cause -- Manley's Restaurant & Bar hosted its sixth annual Breast Fest, Saturday, to benefit breast cancer awareness.

Over one hundred local residents came out to listen to an array of bands and take part in the event's festivities, donating all thousands of raised proceeds to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organization.

According to Manley's owners, Phil and Kathy Reynolds, Breast Fest became a reality when Kathy was first diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer over 14 years ago. After spending tremendous time, resources and prayers on fighting this terrible disease, Phil said that Kathy made a miraculous recovery. He said instead of focusing on a troubled past, he felt it was better to celebrate his wife's and other survivors' futures.

"When she became ten years a survivor, we had the first annual Breast Fest. Now, it's been going on for years," said Phil Reynolds, Manley's Restaurant & Bar owner.

Phil said, although Breast Fest has grown in popularity and activities, the only real goal the festival strives for is finding a cure "to end breast cancer."

"We want to find a cure. That's the most important thing, we want to find a cure," said Phil Reynolds.

Thanks to Phil and Kathy, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised over the years to fund breast cancer research. And although they hope this festival will remain popular, their annual roles may be coming to an end. According to Phil, he's planning to sell Manley's.

Phil Reynolds said although he will be moving on from the bar, he will ask the soon-to-be owners to continue the festival. Continuing to help others stand, and stride for a cure.

If you would like to donate toward finding a cure for breast cancer, visit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.