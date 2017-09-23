Update: Binghamton Police Investigating Incident Near Chenango Street

A Binghamton Police Official says the BPD is investigating an incident that took place between "individuals" near the Family Dollar on Chenango Street.

Earlier on Saturday, a Binghamton Police Officer told Fox 40 that Police were "still working on" a potential armed robbery at that store, but at 9:00 p.m., another Official says that isn't the case.

"No stores were robbed in Binghamton today," said a Binghamton Police Officer.

Police are not releasing the official details surrounding what took place, but a man who says he's the victim told Fox 40 that a male "with a backpack full of weapons," robbed him. Police couldn't confirm on Saturday night.

Multiple Binghamton Police Officers were seen at the store speaking to potential witnesses.

This story will be updated when more details become available.