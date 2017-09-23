Section IV Saturday: Week 4

Scores and Highlights from Section IV Football on September 23, 2017:

Susquehanna Valley 21 - Norwich 14

Newark Valley 42 - Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 6

Owego 29 - Chenango Valley 13

Whitney Point 32 - Oneonta 28

Elmira 56 - Horseheads 19

Tioga 55 - Edison 12

Vestal 28 - Johnson City 6