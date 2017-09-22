School Officials Investigating Hate Speech Texts in Vestal

The Vestal School District confirmed on Friday afternoon, an investigation into text messages allegedly sent between members of the Golden Bears Varsity Football Team regarding hate speech.



The messages are believed to be directed at the Johnson City Wildcats Football Team -- ahead of Saturday night's contest between the two schools.



The JC Athletic Director, Jeff Paske said that they have been in contact with Vestal and are working together with them. He gave no further comment other than to say that Saturday night's game is still on as scheduled, with no plans to cancel.

