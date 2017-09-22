Fall Foliage Will "Put On A Good Show" This Year

Friday is the first day of fall, and for many, the best part about the change in season is the fall foliage. This year, leaf peepers will not be disappointed.

"I keep an eye out for it every day. I drive this way and I watch the golf course and see how that's changing," says Abbey Hendrickson, getting ready to golf at Endwell Greens.

Little hints of color are creeping up on the golf course, and according to experts, this is just the beginning.

"I think we're going to have an exceptionally good year," says Karl Niklas, a plant biology professor at Cornell University.

Niklas says we should expect vibrant colors across the state. In regions that experienced plenty of rain and fluctuating temperatures over the summer, the foliage will be especially good.

"I think they're going to put on a good show," says Niklas.

While the colors won't peak for another month, you can still spot some yellows, reds, and oranges if you know where to look.

"A good place to look would be in the upper elevations, higher elevations," says Niklas.

You can already spot some color in the tree lines in the hills outside Endwell. Experts say this is going to be a vibrant fall. pic.twitter.com/REsYoEeedx — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 22, 2017

In the hills around the Southern Tier, you can spot colors in the treeline.