Binghamton Police Investigating Armed Robberies at Goodwill and Big Lots

Binghamton Police are investigating an armed robbery at Goodwill and Big Lots on Glenwood Avenue Friday morning.

Police said the suspect wearing a ski mask robbed the stores at knifepoint before fleeing on foot towards the railroad tracks at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall black male, wearing jeans and a light colored hooded shirt.

Goodwill remained open after the robbery, but Big Lots closed temporarily.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

