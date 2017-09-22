  • Home

Binghamton Police Investigating Armed Robberies at Goodwill and Big Lots

BINGHAMTON, NY -

Binghamton Police are investigating an armed robbery at Goodwill and Big Lots on Glenwood Avenue Friday morning.

Police said the suspect wearing a ski mask robbed the stores at knifepoint before fleeing on foot towards the railroad tracks at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall black male, wearing jeans and a light colored hooded shirt.

Goodwill remained open after the robbery, but Big Lots closed temporarily.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080. 