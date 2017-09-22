Tractor Trailer And Pick Up Truck Crash On I-81

On Thursday, at about 4:25pm, the Broome County Sheriff’s were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer and a pick-up truck on Interstate 81 southbound in the Town of Lisle a short distance south of the Cortland County line.

Upon the arrival of the first patrol deputy he located a pick-up truck off the right hand side of the roadway overturned.

There were two occupants in the pick-up truck who sustained injuries, none of which were life threatening. The tractor trailer was also off the right hand side of the roadway, down an embankment, and had overturned.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The investigation showed that the pick-up truck was traveling in the driving lane of Interstate 81 carrying a load of roofing shingles and was traveling at a speed significantly BELOW the posted speed limit.

Witness's indicated that the pick-up was hindering the normal flow of traffic.

The tractor trailer approached the pick-up truck from the rear in the same lane of traffic. The driver of the tractor trailer stated he thought the pick-up truck was stopped in the lane of travel and he attempted to slow down.

The trailer being towed by the tractor was fully loaded with limestone. The tractor trailer struck the rear of the pick-up truck, dragging the pick-up off the roadway and subsequently causing it to barrel-roll at least once, coming to rest upside down.

The tractor trailer continued traveling south along the grassy shoulder in a sideways slide down an embankment. The tractor trailer eventually struck a stand of pine trees and overturned onto the passenger side where it came to rest.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Whitney Point Fire Department, Marathon Fire Department, NYS Department of transportation and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Hibler’s towing and recovery responded to off-load the tractor trailer, for scene clean-up and to upright and tow the tractor trailer.

The passenger lane of the interstate was closed all evening and throughout the night. The passing lane of the highway remained open. Emergency crews were on scene until after 5:00am this morning.

The investigation is still open and the issuance of traffic tickets is pending.