Saager's success leads to Bearcats success

The Binghamton University Women's Basketball team is off to its best start since 2012, posting a 6-1-3 record in non-conference play, already matching last year's win total. A big part of the Bearcats success is due to the play of Kayla Saager.

Saager, a redshirt junior, transferred in from West Virginia University and is making quite the impact. In ten games, Saager has scored 7 goals and notched five assists, totaling 19 points. All three are tops in the America East. Her 7 goals are tied for 13th in all of NCAA Division I Women's Soccer, she's tied for 17th in assists, and tied for 6th in points. Oh, and she's already been named America East Player of the Week three times this season, the first BU player to do so.

While soccer is not a sport that can be won or lost because of anyone player, Saager's success has translated to team success. The more Saager succeeds, the more other teams have to design their game plan around her, but she's perfectly fine with that.

"It's definitely harder on me. But if I am able to draw two or three [defenders], it opens up everyone else on the team, which I'm fine with," Saager said. "I don't care who's scoring goals or who's getting the assists, as long as we're winning and getting the job done, that's all that matters to me."

"She's certainly a handful. The thing about Kayla is, she's not a one dimensional player either," said Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee. "She can beat you in a lot of different ways. She can shoot from distance, she can spin and turn defenders, she can go at defenders 1v1, she's a menace on set piece service, she's good in the air, she's good in the ground, she works on the defensive side. So, she's certainly been a big addition to our attack, no question."

Saager and the Bearcats open up AEast play on Sunday at New Hampshire at 2:00.