Sabers ready for another big test

Section IV football in Class B is proving to be as tough a dog fight every week as predicted. In Week 4 Susquehanna Valley (2-1) hosts Norwich (3-0) in our 4th & Goal Game of the Week.

The Sabers only loss coming in Week 2 in a 7-6 overtime loss to Maine-Endwell. That loss was preceded by a 42-0 win over Chenango Valley and followed by a 41-13 win over Waverly. While Norwich started its season with a 28-13 win over Owego followed by a 28-6 win on the road in Waverly, and in Week 3 a 13-12 win over M-E.

The Sabers hope to knock Norwich off the top of the division (tied with Chenango Forks) and move themselves into a tie for second.

"Norwich is a very good program, they look excellent. Excellent game [Friday] night, Maine-Endwell and Norwich both played very hard," said Sabers Head Coach Mike Ford. "Just like every Class B team, we better be ready to on Monday. I think every week, like I said before the season, every week is going to be a dog fight. Every week is going to be a tough battle in Class B. There are very physical teams in this league and it's going to be who stays healthy. Each week to week it's doing to be a battle."

Kick-off Saturday is at 1:30 at Susquehanna Valley.