Siddiqui Sentenced For Hit And Run That Killed 20-Year-Old BU Student

It was an emotional day in court for all involved in a case Judge William Pelella describes as tragic. Aizaz Siddiqui will serve 60 days in the Broome County Jail working weekend program with 3 years probation for fleeing the scene of an accident that cost the life of 20 year old Stefani Lineva.

"No matter what sentence I give, it's not going to bring your daughter back. And that's very frustrating for a judge." Says Pelella. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 21, 2017

In December 2016, Lineva's body was found on Route 434 near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The hunt began for the driver who hit her. Several days after Lineva was found in the roadway, Aizaz Siddiqui was arrested. Prosecutors say Lineva was already lying in the road when Siddiqui hit her. A tragic accident turned into a crime when he did not stop.

"To Miss Lineva, I am sorry. I did not do what was required of me that night and for that I don't think I will ever forgive myself," Siddiqui offered this apology to Stefani's mother who was in court for the sentencing.

Siddiqui's lawyer calls the accident "inevitable" and could have happened to any driver that night. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 21, 2017

Daniela Lineva read a statement to the court. She questioned what could have happened had Siddiqui stopped and called for help.

"That could have made all the difference to my child," says Lineva.

Stefani Lineva's mother addresses the court: "We can only hope to learn how to cope with our loss." — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 21, 2017

Judge Pelella says he hopes Siddiqui takes responsibility for his actions and pays it forward for Stefani by living a good life and giving back whenever he can.

"The victim can't do that anymore, but maybe in her spirit, you can do that," says Pelella.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell says the sentence is appropriate and that there is no indication that Siddiqui intentionally hit Lineva.

"In fact, if he had stopped, there would be no charges," says Cornwell.

This is not case closed. Cornwell says investigators are still looking into how Lineva ended up in the road alone and in that condition.