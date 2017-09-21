8 Busses Added to BC Transit Fleet By 2018 in Major Upgrade Announcement

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar along with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Senator Fred Akshar, and members of the BC Legislature announced a major update to BC Transit Thursday afternoon.

Using Federal and State funding, eight new busses will be added to the current BC Transit fleet by the end of 2018.

In 2015, seven busses were added to the fleet, but Commissioner of BC Public Transportation, Greg Kilmer, is looking to improve the aging fleet and riders’ experience with the newest additions.

We believe that it will improve our ridership. Part of that is getting a nicer experience and having more reliable vehicles.

BC Transit currently has 44 busses on its fixed routes. The oldest bus is nearly 16 years old.