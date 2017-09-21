Mechanical Building Receives Makeover At SUNY Broome

Mechanical Building Receives Makeover At SUNY BroomePosted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
Updates on the SUNY Broome campus include renovations of the old Mechanical Building. The yellow paneled building from the 1950s will be turned into a high-tech manufacturing center.
The Paul & Mary Calice and Mildred Barton Advanced Manufacturing Center will house state of the art classrooms and laboratories including a soddering lab, a manufacturing lab, and a fermentation and food processing lab. The $12.5 million project is funded by SUNY 2020, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Broome County, SUNY Capital Funds, and Empire State Development.
Most Popular Videos
-
Endwell Drug Bust At House Neighbors Call "A Big Problem"
-
8 Arrested in Endwell in "Multi-year" Federal Drug Investigation
-
Ten People Charged in Federal Multi-State Methamphetamine Ring
-
Broome County Sheriff Open House
-
Harpursville Fire Chief Named New Acting Fire Coordinator
-
BPD Investigate Armed Robbery at Convenience Store
-
$32,000 In Marijuana Seized In Binghamton Bust
-
Police Still Investigating Train Pedestrian Crash
-
Section IV Saturday
-
Deemie Wins JC GOP Primary, Absentee Ballots Counted
-