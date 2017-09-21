Mechanical Building Receives Makeover At SUNY Broome

Updates on the SUNY Broome campus include renovations of the old Mechanical Building. The yellow paneled building from the 1950s will be turned into a high-tech manufacturing center.

The Paul & Mary Calice and Mildred Barton Advanced Manufacturing Center will house state of the art classrooms and laboratories including a soddering lab, a manufacturing lab, and a fermentation and food processing lab. The $12.5 million project is funded by SUNY 2020, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Broome County, SUNY Capital Funds, and Empire State Development.