Lesko Financial: Insight on How to Handle Hackers

Bryanna: Cases of hackers stealing personal information have some people wondering if we need another form of ID. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some insight.

Greg: The recent data breach at the credit bureau Equifax is said to have exposed 143 million Americans’ personal financial info to hackers. Social security numbers originally intended only for collecting benefits in retirement are now used almost universally as ID for other types of financial transactions. Agencies are rethinking this and looking toward new forms of ID that can’t be easily compromised such as: retina scans, fingerprints and voice recognition.



Bryanna: How can you protect yourself in the meantime?

Greg: Guarding your personal info is the best protection. Most people realize this for passwords and pin numbers, but social security numbers are requested in many instances where they aren’t really needed. You will need to provide a social security number if you apply for a credit card, for bank accounts, school financial aid and at a doctor’s office if you’re on Medicare at least until Medicare issues new ID card's next year. But you don’t have to provide your social security number on a job application unless the employer wants to do a background check further along in the hiring process. And you shouldn’t have to provide it when you’re buying something.

Bryanna: What if someone asks for it?

Greg: Ask some questions back. Find out why it’s being requested, how it will be used and if it’s really necessary. Suggest another form of id instead, and don’t carry your social security card with you--keep it in a safe place.