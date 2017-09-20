  • Home

Lady Hornets double up Jefferson CC

Posted: Updated:
TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. -

SUNY Broome Women hosted Jefferson CC at Alumni field Wednesday and recorded their 6th win overall and 2nd conference victory 4-2.  Jordan McGinnis (Maine Endwell) got the home team started when she finished a cross at the 6 yd. line by Marissa Michitti (Seton). 9 minutes later McKenna Williams (Chenango Forks) scored a beautiful through ball from Mackensie Gravelin (Sidney).  Allison O'Shea (Marathon) finished her 11th and 12th goals of the season from a pair of assists by Williams and Michitti.  SUNY Broome is now 6-1-1 on the season and visits Herkimer for a game on Friday afternoon.

Shots/Corners
    SUNY Broome:  24/3
    Jefferson CC:   5/2

GK's/Saves
    SUNY Broome:  Paige Finch...3
    Jefferson CC: McKenna Merry...12

Goals/Assists
   SUNY Broome
    Jordan McGinnis... 1-0
    McKenna Williams.. 1-1
    Allison O'Shea... 2-0
    Marissa Michitti...0-2
  Jefferson
    Zoe Stuckey...2-0
    Mackensie Gravelin...0-1