Lady Hornets double up Jefferson CC

TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. -
SUNY Broome Women hosted Jefferson CC at Alumni field Wednesday and recorded their 6th win overall and 2nd conference victory 4-2. Jordan McGinnis (Maine Endwell) got the home team started when she finished a cross at the 6 yd. line by Marissa Michitti (Seton). 9 minutes later McKenna Williams (Chenango Forks) scored a beautiful through ball from Mackensie Gravelin (Sidney). Allison O'Shea (Marathon) finished her 11th and 12th goals of the season from a pair of assists by Williams and Michitti. SUNY Broome is now 6-1-1 on the season and visits Herkimer for a game on Friday afternoon.
Shots/Corners
SUNY Broome: 24/3
Jefferson CC: 5/2
GK's/Saves
SUNY Broome: Paige Finch...3
Jefferson CC: McKenna Merry...12
Goals/Assists
SUNY Broome
Jordan McGinnis... 1-0
McKenna Williams.. 1-1
Allison O'Shea... 2-0
Marissa Michitti...0-2
Jefferson
Zoe Stuckey...2-0
Mackensie Gravelin...0-1