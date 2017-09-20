Lady Hornets double up Jefferson CC

SUNY Broome Women hosted Jefferson CC at Alumni field Wednesday and recorded their 6th win overall and 2nd conference victory 4-2. Jordan McGinnis (Maine Endwell) got the home team started when she finished a cross at the 6 yd. line by Marissa Michitti (Seton). 9 minutes later McKenna Williams (Chenango Forks) scored a beautiful through ball from Mackensie Gravelin (Sidney). Allison O'Shea (Marathon) finished her 11th and 12th goals of the season from a pair of assists by Williams and Michitti. SUNY Broome is now 6-1-1 on the season and visits Herkimer for a game on Friday afternoon.

Shots/Corners

SUNY Broome: 24/3

Jefferson CC: 5/2

GK's/Saves

SUNY Broome: Paige Finch...3

Jefferson CC: McKenna Merry...12

Goals/Assists

SUNY Broome

Jordan McGinnis... 1-0

McKenna Williams.. 1-1

Allison O'Shea... 2-0

Marissa Michitti...0-2

Jefferson

Zoe Stuckey...2-0

Mackensie Gravelin...0-1