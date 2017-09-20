Bearcats confident but humble heading into AEast play

Binghamton University Women's Soccer is off to its best start since 2012. At 6-1-3, the Bearcats have equaled last year's win total and matched the number of non-conference wins from 2012. Their 17 goals scored in ten games is also five more than all of last season.

Junior (RS) Forward Kayla Saager leads the America East in goals (7), assists (5), and points (19). Nationally, her seven goals tie her for 13th in all of NCAA Division I Women's Soccer, her five assists tied for 17th, and her 19 points tied for 6th. She's also earned America East Player of the Week three times already this season.

The Bearcats wrap up their most successful non-conference schedule in six years and open up conference play on Sunday in New Hampshire. While their early success has them confident for the road ahead, they're still humble and no there's a lot of work left to be done.

"Our confidence is definitely up right now having a great non-conference record," Saager said. "Heading into conference play is what we've been waiting for and training the most for. But, nothing is proven yet. As well as we're very confident and we're really excited to get conference started, we still have a lot of proving to do."

"We're definitely confident, but another big thing we've been talking about is 'be humble, stay hungry.' That's one of the mottos that we've been embracing," said Senior GK Katie Hatziyianis who has recorded 3 straight shutouts. "I feel like we've had a great non-conference record but the other schools are playing different teams, it's hard to compare where everybody's at at this point in the season. So, we're not satisfied where we're at. We want more and we want to be in the top portion of the conference at the end of the season."

The Bearcats travel to Durham, NH on Sunday to open AEast play against the Wildcats at 2:00.