West Corners Fire to Host Hurricane Collection Drive on Saturday

If you are looking for a way to help out those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma, the West Corners Fire Department has you covered.

The station will be hosting a storm collection drive on Saturday, September 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Items Needed:

Cases of water

Canned goods (with pop-top lids)

Baby items (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers, etc.)

Personal hygiene items

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Tampons/pads

Soaps, shampoo, and conditioners

First aid kits

Towels

Trash bags

Ziploc bags

Toilet paper

Mosquito spray

Cleaning supplies

Latex gloves (for cleaning)

Paper towels

Dawn dish soap

Clorox bleach and wipes

Blankets (clean and used are OK)

Items can be dropped off at the station, at 500 Day Hallow Rd. in Endicott.