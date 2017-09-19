  • Home

West Corners Fire to Host Hurricane Collection Drive on Saturday

ENDICOTT, N.Y. -

If you are looking for a way to help out those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma, the West Corners Fire Department has you covered.

The station will be hosting a storm collection drive on Saturday, September 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. 

Items Needed:

  • Cases of water
  • Canned goods (with pop-top lids)
  • Baby items (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers, etc.)
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Tampons/pads
  • Soaps, shampoo, and conditioners 
  • First aid kits 
  • Towels
  • Trash bags
  • Ziploc bags
  • Toilet paper
  • Mosquito spray
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Latex gloves (for cleaning)
  • Paper towels 
  • Dawn dish soap
  • Clorox bleach and wipes
  • Blankets (clean and used are OK)

Items can be dropped off at the station, at 500 Day Hallow Rd. in Endicott. 