West Corners Fire to Host Hurricane Collection Drive on Saturday

ENDICOTT, N.Y. -
If you are looking for a way to help out those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma, the West Corners Fire Department has you covered.
The station will be hosting a storm collection drive on Saturday, September 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Items Needed:
- Cases of water
- Canned goods (with pop-top lids)
- Baby items (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers, etc.)
- Personal hygiene items
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Tampons/pads
- Soaps, shampoo, and conditioners
- First aid kits
- Towels
- Trash bags
- Ziploc bags
- Toilet paper
- Mosquito spray
- Cleaning supplies
- Latex gloves (for cleaning)
- Paper towels
- Dawn dish soap
- Clorox bleach and wipes
- Blankets (clean and used are OK)
Items can be dropped off at the station, at 500 Day Hallow Rd. in Endicott.