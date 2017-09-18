NYSDOT: Use of Yellow Arrows Improves Intersections

The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Monday, that the increasing use of flashing yellow arrows help intersections operate more smoothly.

The yellow arrow signals have been installed in over 60 locations across New York State, including several in the Southern Tier.

Southern Tier:

U.S. Route 11 (Court Street) at the intersection of Tompkins Street

U.S. Route 11 (Court Street) the intersection of Liberty Street

State Route 363 (Northshore Drive) at the intersection of Liberty Street

Vestal Road at the State Route 201 Northbound Ramp

Colesville Road at the intersection of County Road 177

State Route 96 (North Street) at the intersection of Talcott Street

State Route 415 (E. Pulteney Street) at the intersection of State Route 414 (Center Way)

Officials said these arrows allow motorists more time to make turns, which improves efficiency in intersections.