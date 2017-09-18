Elmira Man Charged with Attempted Murder

An Elmira man was indicted by a Grand Jury after an investigation of a July shooting, on Allen St. in the Town of Southport.

Wilfredo D. Maisonet, 27, faces Attempted Murder, Attempted Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment charges.

On July 2 at 6:04 a.m., several officers and deputies responded to 240 Allen St., for a report of shots fired at a residence. Police said Maisonet fired the shots, where two individuals where inside the home. Officers said he then fled the scene, and found himself in front of two Elmira Police Officers.

Police said he fired several rounds of shots in the direction of the officers. He was later located by a member of the Elmira's SWAT team in a small patch of woods between Allen St. and Soper St.

When found, Police said he was ordered to drop his loaded gun, refused, and was shot by police as he pointed a gun at officers.

Following the incident he was arraigned in the Chemung County Court and was sent to the Chemung County Jail on $500,000 cash bail, or $1 million property bond.