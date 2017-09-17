Nittany Lions cruise past Georgia State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley turned in record performances in the first half as Penn State (3-0) cruised past Georgia State (0-2), 56-0, before 102,746 fans Saturday night in Beaver Stadium.

Barkley enjoyed a career-day through the air, pulling in an 85-yard touchdown reception as part of a four-catch, 142-yard effort. It was the third-longest passing play in Penn State history and the longest ever by Penn State in Beaver Stadium. McSorley finished with 309 yards passing and four touchdowns on 18-of- 23 passing after throwing for a Penn State-record 258 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Both only played through the first two drives of the third quarter. Barkley and McSorley were not the only contributors offensively, as eight different Nittany Lions ultimately found the end zone. Tommy Stevens, who also threw for a touchdown, caught the first touchdown of the game, while receivers Saeed Blacknall, DaeSean Hamilton and Brandon Polk also added touchdown catches.

Running backs Miles Sanders and Andre Robinson both broke free for long touchdown runs in the second half. Earning their second shutout in three games, the Penn State defense pulled in five turnovers; all of which led to touchdowns. Marcus Allen highlighted the unit’s takeaways with his first career interception, which he returned 50 yards into Georgia State territory. Penn State did not allow the Panthers into the red zone until the final drive of the game.

Penn State out gained Georgia State 526 yards to 320 and earned its largest win since defeating Coastal Carolina, 66-10, in 2008.

Courtesy: Penn State Athletics