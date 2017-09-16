Johnson City Hosts 125th Anniversary Jubilee

The Village of Johnson City hosted a 125th Anniversary Jubilee celebration at CFJ Park on Saturday to commemorate its incorporation as an official village of New York State in 1972.

The free event featured music from local performers, a folk-dance performance by the Czechoslovak-Moravian Club dancers, and traditional festival food.

The Village was originally called Lestershire, after the Lester Bros. Shoe Company. It was then renamed Johnson City, in honor of the George F. Johnson family and the E-J Shoe Company in 1916.