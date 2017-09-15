Hundreds Volunteer for United Way's Day of Caring in Broome County

Hundreds of volunteers came out to dozens of locations across Broome County Friday to help organizations in need on United Way’s Day of Caring.

Local companies and their employees were the largest groups of volunteers lending a hand, and enjoyed getting the chance to help their community.

Josh Edwards, an employee at GHS Federal Credit Union, had the opportunity along with his co workers to landscape and clean up the grounds at the American Civic Center.

We really see this as a great opportunity to not just serve our members, but serve the community as a whole.

UHS employee Tina Tammaro volunteered for the second year at the Broome County Humane Society, and explained how important it is to volunteer at shelters.

They don’t have a voice. We are here as a voice to say come out and support the Humane Society. Adopt! There’s great animals here. Cats, dogs.. I just want to continue to support them and the work that they do here.

Tammaro and her co workers cleaned animal pens, did laundry, and spent time with the animals.

The Humane Society is in need of volunteers and a new dryer, and Tammaro is hoping community members will help.

Today I was in the laundry room doing laundry, and it was a little difficult because they only have one working dryer. They definitely could use a dryer or two.

United Way of Broome County started Day of Caring 16 years ago after the tragic events on September 11, 2001.

Every year since, volunteers from across the county have come out to help their community.