Alleged Drug Dealer Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter

Accused of selling the heroin that caused the overdose death of 26 year old Nicholas McKiernan, a Town of Union man pleads not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Richard Gaworecki, 29, was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide, but that charge was upgraded to manslaughter by a grand jury on September 8th. Gaworecki could now face up to 15 years in prison.

Police say McKiernan overdosed sometime between July 21st and 22nd 2017. Prosecutors say there is video surveillance and other evidence that Gaworecki sold him the drugs on July 20th.

Gaworecki showed up in Broome County Court on Friday morning with two lawyers, Paul Battisti and Veronica Gorman. Before the arraignment got underway, Battisti stepped down from the case, citing a possible conflict of interest. Gorman will continue as Gaworecki's defense counsel when the case goes to trial in January, 2018.

Gaworecki was not remanded to jail. He is being monitored electronically.