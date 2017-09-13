Deemie "cautiously optimistic" About Mayoral Race With 51 Absentee Ballots Not Counted

Johnson City’s Republican Primary Election took place Tuesday, and numbers show Gregory Deemie on top.

There are currently 51 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, but Deemie said he is cautiously optomistic.

Deemie raked in 255 votes, with Richard Balles coming in second with 237 votes, and Martin Meaney in third with 172 votes.

Deemie is hoping to improve communication in the Village if he is the winning candidate.

We need to have more communication between myself and our projects that are going on and residents of the Village and what they want to see in their Village coming to the future, so that we can have a sustainable future as we transform Johnson City into a better place.

Deemie thanked his supporters and his team for the votes, adding that he wouldn’t have gotten this far if it weren’t for his wife.

I’d just like to thank all the voters for coming out and voting and giving me the opportunity to represent them in November and thank you to my campaign staff, especially my wife who is the whip behind all this.

The winner will move on to the general election on November 7th against Democratic candidate Andrew Holbert.