Rumble Ponies release 2018 schedule

BINGHAMTON, NY – With their inaugural season in the books, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to unveil their schedule for the 2018 season. The Rumble Ponies are set to kick off their second season at NYSEG Stadium with their home opener on April 5, 2018 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

There will be eleven weekends of pro baseball in the Southern Tier, including eight from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The team will be home for three major summer holidays including Memorial Day (May 28), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (September 2).

Home games from Monday through Thursday will be scheduled to start at 6:35 PM throughout the season with the following exceptions: May 24 & June 14 (Baseball in Education Days), May 28 (Memorial Day), July 18 (Super Splash Day) and September 3 (Labor Day). Friday games throughout the year will start at 7:05 PM.

In a change for the 2018 season, Saturday contests from May 26 onward will begin at 6:05 PM. The first three Saturday games are slated for 3:05 PM starts. Aside from 6:35 PM first pitches on May 27 and September 2, Sunday home games will commence at 2:05 PM.

Rumble Club Memberships, which include tickets to the entire 70-game home schedule for the 2018 campaign, are available for purchase at the Rumble Ponies Starting Gate Box Office, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN or online at www.BINGRP.com.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)