Flooded Texas School Gets Help From Owego-Apalachin

Owego-Apalachin Schools know what it's like to lose everything to flood waters, which is one reason why they are reaching out to offer help to a Texas school ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. But these two districts have more in common than tragedy.

In 2011, the flood waters rose around Owego Elementary, forcing the school to rebuild from the ground up. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a former Owego resident is seeing this kind of damage for the second time.

"That first photo I saw of Cheryl's school, I thought I was looking at the Owego Elementary's flooded photos, it was just eerily similar," says Robyn Wood, a psychologist at Owego Elementary.

Wood's old high school friend, Cheryl King, now works as a special ed teacher at Hardin-Jefferson Middle School in Sour Lake, Texas. Woods has organized a relief effort for King's school, collecting school supplies, money, and gift cards so teachers can purchase specific items they need for their classrooms. The supplies will be loaded onto a truck, donated by Owego company Rogers Trucking, and driven down to Texas.

"I think people want to help, but sometimes people don't like to send $10 off into cyber world," says Wood, "I think sometimes people want that personal connection... there's photos that we can see, names connected to Owego-Apalachin that we can really directly make a difference to."

Donations can be dropped off at any Owego-Apalachin school or mailed to Owego Elementary at Robyn Wood's attention. There will also be change jars at local businesses.



Below is a list of items needed for the flooded Texas school: